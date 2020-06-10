Sugababes’ Keisha Buchanan on what it’s like to be the only black woman in a band

It’s all too easy to assume that racism is solely defined by violence, racial slurs, and police brutality. To quote comedian Gina Yashere, though, “it’s the other racism, the everyday racism, the undercurrent of racism that black people suffer every day” that we need to be more aware of.

In a bid to help us better understand these micro-aggressions, Keisha Buchanan – who found fame as ⅓ of the ever-changing rota of Sugababes – has shared a candid 14-minute YouTube video, in which she details the “trauma” she experienced as the band’s only black woman.