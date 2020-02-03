Super Bowl 2020: Twitter thinks Maisie Williams singing Frozen is a homage to Arya Stark
Megan Murray
2020’s Super Bowl has set Twitter alight after Maisie Williams revealed her singing talents in an Audi advert. But social media users reckon it’s more than just a catchy song.
“Who knew Maisie Williams could sing?” – these seem to be the words on everybody’s lips following the actor’s appearance in Audi’s advert at this year’s Super Bowl.
Williams is the star of the car giant’s latest ad, which shows her zooming off into the sunset in an eco-friendlier vehicle after listening to reports of climate change on the car’s radio.
All the while, though, Williams is singing the Frozen hit theme tune, Let It Go. Not only is her voice both haunting and strong, an exciting revelation for Williams’ fans who have never heard her sing before, Twitter users think the Disney song is a nod to her Game of Thrones character.
As Game of Thrones viewers, or well, anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock for the last decade, will know, Williams played the courageous and deadly part of the youngest Stark daughter who eventually was the one to kill the Night King.
The Night King and his army of the undead, of course, resided on the other side of The Wall where an eternal winter threatened to take over the North and its cities. The Night King himself had the power to freeze dragons, wielding snow, wind, ice and the cold as his weapons.
So, could it be simply a coincidence that the very woman who stopped him is now singing a song in which some of the most famous lyrics are, “the cold never bothered me anyway”? Twitter thinks not.
One social media user connected the dots between the fantastical worlds, writing: “Maisie Williams singing Let It Go. Did my two favourite fictional stories really just collab like that? Just like that? I’m so shook.”
Another felt the song would be the perfect addition to the moment Williams’ character defeats the Night King, tweeting: “Hope someone’s making an edit of Maisie Williams singing ‘the cold never bothered me anyway’ while stabbing the Night King.”
A third considered it the ultimate nod to her most famous role, writing: “The last lyric of LET IT GO just so happens to be a Game of Thrones-Arya Stark homage. ‘The cold never bothered me anyway.’”
While another thought that it could be a message to everyone who was disappointed with the final season’s ending: “She is singing Let It Go, because ya’ll need to let go of your grudge on the last season of Game of Thrones. Lol!”
We love a fan theory as much as the next person, but whatever it means we hope we get to hear more from Williams and her musical talents soon.
Images: Getty Images