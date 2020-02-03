As Game of Thrones viewers, or well, anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock for the last decade, will know, Williams played the courageous and deadly part of the youngest Stark daughter who eventually was the one to kill the Night King.

The Night King and his army of the undead, of course, resided on the other side of The Wall where an eternal winter threatened to take over the North and its cities. The Night King himself had the power to freeze dragons, wielding snow, wind, ice and the cold as his weapons.

So, could it be simply a coincidence that the very woman who stopped him is now singing a song in which some of the most famous lyrics are, “the cold never bothered me anyway”? Twitter thinks not.

One social media user connected the dots between the fantastical worlds, writing: “Maisie Williams singing Let It Go. Did my two favourite fictional stories really just collab like that? Just like that? I’m so shook.”

Another felt the song would be the perfect addition to the moment Williams’ character defeats the Night King, tweeting: “Hope someone’s making an edit of Maisie Williams singing ‘the cold never bothered me anyway’ while stabbing the Night King.”