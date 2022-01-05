The Vigil star appeared on Gaby Roslin’s podcast where she opened up about her experience with anxiety and how it peaked as she struggled to adjust to ‘normal life’ once restrictions eased.

“We’ve all had such a crazy two years that I’m really pleased that I’m starting to see some friends and going to the theatre because I was a bit nervous about it, to be honest,” she said.

“I suffer with anxiety anyway. I didn’t know what the right thing to do was. When you are on set… and this still applies, the restrictions are still really in place.

“Even when people were coming out of the restrictions, I was still in this bubble where everyone was still wearing masks and we were being very cautious and people were still giving each other space. We were in a strict three-day week Covid testing regime.”

Jones said that while working, she was used to these strict Covid measures, and adjusting to the real world where the rules weren’t as tough caused her anxiety to spike.