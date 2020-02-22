Suranne Jones just made a relatable case for self-love and kindness

It’s tough out there right now. Storm Ellen is causing misery for people around the UK, we’re being inundated with new stats that prove domestic violence is still being ignored by our government and Piers Morgan is being celebrated for being… well, for being Piers Morgan.

Of course, Caroline Flack’s death has also caused much shock and sadness this week, prompting an outcry for us all to be kinder to each other. As Flack’s Love Island co-star Iain Stirling wrote in a post: “My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.”