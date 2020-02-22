Suranne Jones just made a relatable case for self-love and kindness
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Following a week that’s been tough for many, Suranne Jones just made a very good point about why you should be kind to yourself as well as to others.
It’s tough out there right now. Storm Ellen is causing misery for people around the UK, we’re being inundated with new stats that prove domestic violence is still being ignored by our government and Piers Morgan is being celebrated for being… well, for being Piers Morgan.
Of course, Caroline Flack’s death has also caused much shock and sadness this week, prompting an outcry for us all to be kinder to each other. As Flack’s Love Island co-star Iain Stirling wrote in a post: “My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.”
And one important part of kindness to remember, which is perhaps oftens overlooked, is the need to be kind to yourself.
Suranne Jones just superbly nailed why it’s so important to show yourself some self-love and do what makes you happy – even if that simply means staying in bed on a stormy February weekend.
Th actor, who we know and love from Gentleman Jack and Dr Foster, shared a photograph of herself wearing a “self love club” t-shirt on Instagram.
“I’ve been feeling rubbish all week! Full of a cold and low energy. Couldn’t get warm today at all,” she wrote alongside the photo, strongly relating to the many of us who feel the same.
She added: “I’m planning on being in bed all weekend. Go with [love] #kindness #foryourselfandothers @seasoulandsnow #iminbedwithawoollyhatonalready.”
It echoes the message of how self-care can help you be kinder to others, which Shahroo Izadi, a behavioural change psychologist and author of The Kindness Method, talked to Stylist about a couple of years ago.
“When your cup is full, you’re so much more generous and giving,” said Izadi. “One of my clients swears that spending just two minutes extra in the shower to enjoy the hot water pounding down upon her makes her more patient for the rest of the day.”
“When we’re kinder to ourselves, we’re kinder to others,” she added. “Now that self-care is not seen as selfish, but as essential human maintenance, we’re beginning to radiate that care outwards.”
So whether this means following Jones’ lead and staying in bed for a few more hours, staying those extra two minutes in a hot shower, or making a particularly indulgent breakfast – remember to show yourself some compassion in tough times.
Images: Getty