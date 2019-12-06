MY TYPICAL DAY…

Starts when I get to work at 8am. I try to save an hour for planning in the morning and not start on my emails right away – I lose two hours if I do. I’m not the quickest to reply to them either. I reply in bulk to allow time to concentrate on other things. My meetings are usually planned a week in advance and revolve around my focus for that day. It could be marketing one day, strategy the next.

Around 1pm, I stop to eat something I’ve made the night before: bean or rice salad. I’m based at the same site as our factory in North Acton. It’s open plan, very white, minimalistic and similar to how our stores are in terms of design. There’s a lot of interaction between head office and the shop floor. If a tricky item comes in, I’ll be called, and my husband will come in. The head of cleaning will come, too, and always has the last say. There’s an intimacy that comes with handing someone your most delicate items and we understand that. I leave the office at around 5.30pm.

MY MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT…

Isn’t really one thing. It covers everything from meeting the heads of sustainability for big luxury brands to receiving thank you letters from our staff.