Tikhanovskaya is a former English teacher and housewife with no prior political experience, so her decision to join the ballot was as much as a surprise to her as it likely was to Lukashenko.

She spontaneously decided to join the presidential race after her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular YouTube blogger, was arrested after trying to register as a candidate. He had been building an audience online in the build-up to the election by touring the country and giving voice to Belarusian people who wanted to air their grievances against the current president’s administration.

Since making it on the ballot, Tikhanovskaya has become a symbol for candidates like her husband who have been barred from running. The two women who have joined her both have similar reasons for supporting Tikhanovskaya’s campaign; Tsepkalo is the wife of another would-be candidate who was forced to flee the country, and Kolesnikova is the former campaign manager of a potential candidate arrested in June.