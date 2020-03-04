Super Tuesday – the biggest voting day of the Democratic primaries – was full of surprises, but the best moment came from Joe Biden’s camp. The former Vice President was giving his victory speech at a Los Angeles rally on Tuesday night, when some protestors stormed the stage.

Luckily for Biden, he was in good hands: his senior advisor Symone Sanders promptly swooped in, sprinting to take out the second anti-dairy protestor – who was holding up a sign reading “Let Dairy Die” – with the help of his wife, Dr Jill Biden.