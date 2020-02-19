Speaking to Jessie Ware on the Table Manners podcast, David Schwimmer talked about his family life and the relationship he has with his young daughter. He also revealed how close he came to taking part in The Great British Bake Off.

Table Manners is one of the best podcasts out there, giving listeners the chance to plug into fascinating and funny recorded conversations that take place over a homemade meal at the dinner table. The foodie podcast’s success has even led to a highly-anticipated Table Manners cookbook. This week, former Friends actor David Schwimmer joined Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie, to chat about his new Sky series, Intelligence.

As well as talking about his favourite New York dining spots, his magic-themed bar mitzvah and working on Friends, Schwimmer also gave an insight into his life as a father and the relationship he has with his daughter.

Speaking about supporting his nine-year-old’s daughter choice to be vegetarian, Schwimmer said: “She’s a self-declared vegetarian. When she was four or five, she just said ‘I’m a vegetarian’. I think she had been somewhere with her mum, where they were talking about vegetarianism and animal rights and I think it just hit her. “Also, I think she just developed a taste for it. She never really enjoyed eggs. Her weakness, still today, is chicken nuggets.” He then said he buys and cooks vegan chicken nuggets for her (best dad ever?).

Schwimmer then went on to talk about how he speaks with his daughter about religion. Explaining why he thinks she won’t have a bat mitzvah, he said: “I wouldn’t insist on her doing that without her understanding what it is. If she wants it as a grown woman, an adult woman, once she’s educated and informed, it’s her decision and that’s how it should be.”

Schwimmer also revealed that he very nearly signed up for the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, saying: “I was asked to do that and I almost did it this year for charity… I really want to do it, but the schedule this year didn’t work out. But I really want to, I’m a big fan.” He talked about how he liked to bake with his daughter, sharing: “I’m not a big baker or anything, but I was determined for my daughter to bake her dream cake, which was this yellow sponge with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries – a big three-tier cake.”

Friends: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston as Ross and Rachel.

This isn’t the first time that Schwimmer has proved himself to be a feminist role model for his daughter. Earlier this year, the actor was asked about the #MeToo movement and the women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault. He replied: “I don’t know a woman in my life that has not been harassed in some way.” Focusing on Trump’s accusers specifically, he added: “I was shocked and really dismayed when it was revealed that he’s got so many women accusing him of sexual assault and that he boasts on tape of grabbing women by the genital.” He concluded: “Most people decided that it didn’t matter. I would argue to those same people that if he had done that to their daughter or their wife or their sister, it probably would matter. I didn’t know how to explain to my daughter how the country elected someone who was boasting of committing sexual assault.” Listen to Table Manners with David Schwimmer

You can catch the full Table Manners podcast series on Acast, Spotify and Apple.

