Taylor Swift has accused two of the industry’s leading managers of banning her from performing her own songs at the upcoming American Music Awards.

The singer is set to pick up the Artist of the Decade award at the ceremony on November 25, but says an ongoing fallout with “tyrannical” music managers Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta may prevent her from being able to sing her old hits on TV.

The artist has taken to Twitter to air her frustration over the matter, appealing to her 85 million fans there for help.

“Don’t know what to do,” she writes. “[…] The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”