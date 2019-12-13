It’s scary to call out powerful men by name. Taylor Swift deserves praise for doing so

Since announcing this in June, Swift has called out “the liars and dirty, dirty cheats of the world” in various performances and statements. Then, in November, she took to Twitter to tell fans that she was being barred from performing her own songs at the American Music Awards. “Don’t know what to do,” she wrote. “[…] The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records, then responded with a statement, which said: “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.”

Braun also broke his silence by, indirectly, saying in an interview: “We’re at a time when people say things and then people who might not be in the right mindset do really horrible things and we’re inciting all of this by continuing these arguments in public.

“And I think we just need to go behind closed doors and see if we can have a conversation and if we’re not having conversations then I don’t think we’re going to find the resolution.”

Swift’s response came in the form of the white shirt – and its visual power was undeniable. But it’s worth noting that, since this debate became public, Swift hadn’t actually spoken Braun’s name out loud… until now.