How to watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lovers concert during lockdown

Taylor Swift’s Lover album was pretty much made to be played at festivals. From the cool, airy vocals of the title track to the colourful pop beats of ME!, it has a strong summer vibe throughout. So it made total sense when Swift announced she’d be touring the album with a Lover Festival. And it felt like the perfect time for the singer to finally headline Glastonbury.

Due to obvious coronavirus-related reasons, the singer has had to cancel all upcoming shows. Although we completely understand it’s the right thing to do, it’s still disappointing for fans. But Swift has now shared the news that she will be streaming a Lover concert online.