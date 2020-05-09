How to watch Taylor Swift’s City of Lovers concert during lockdown
- Hollie Richardson
Taylor Swift has shared some exciting news for fans who had planned to go see one of her live Lover shows this summer.
Taylor Swift’s Lover album was pretty much made to be played at festivals. From the cool, airy vocals of the title track to the colourful pop beats of ME!, it has a strong summer vibe throughout. So it made total sense when Swift announced she’d be touring the album with a Lover Festival. And it felt like the perfect time for the singer to finally headline Glastonbury.
Due to obvious coronavirus-related reasons, the singer has had to cancel all upcoming shows. Although we completely understand it’s the right thing to do, it’s still disappointing for fans. But Swift has now shared the news that she will be streaming a Lover concert online.
City of Lover Concert, which was recorded in Paris at the Olympia Music Hall last year, will be available to watch globally on Disney+ on Monday 18 May. It was the singer’s debut of the full Lover album and she recently released a video for hit song The Man from the show.
Swift made the announcement on Twitter alongside a clip of what to expect.
She wrote: “Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you. May 17 at 10pm ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover.”
As you can see from the trailer, it looks like we’re also going to be treated to plenty of backstage footage along with clips of her time in Paris. Basically: we’re booking the living room that evening, turning the volume up loud and singing our hearts out. It might not quite be Glastonbury, but it’s the next best thing.
If you don’t have a Disney+ account, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial to watch the show.
Swift also recently performed an acoustic version of You’ll Get Better for Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home Concert. She had previously said she would never perform the song live because the subject matter – her mother’s cancer diagnosis – was too difficult.
And Swift thanked a fan working as nurse during the coronavirus crisis in a letter, which read: “I can’t thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear, about taking this seriously.”
Images: Getty