If you’ve been anywhere near social media over the past 24 hours, then you won’t have escaped the controversy surrounding Damon Albarn’s comments about Taylor Swift.

For a little context: Albarn, the lead singer of Blur and Gorillaz, decided to give his opinion on Swift’s songwriting abilities in an interview with the LA Times. In a conversation about modern artists who hide behind “sound and attitude”, the interviewer put it to Albarn that Swift was an “excellent songwriter”. Albarn then baselessly replied that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs”.

Swift, who has good form when it comes to calling out sexist comments (see her takedown of the Netflix show Ginny & Georgia in 2021 for more details), wasn’t having it though.