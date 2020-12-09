Taylor Swift just nailed the reality of “divorce pain” when a relationship ends

There’s no doubt that divorce can ultimately be a positive experience. But there’s also no denying that, for a lot of people, divorce can be a painful, difficult and somewhat traumatic experience.

In fact, it’s something that Kelly Clarkson has been very open and honest about over the last year, explaining divorce as being “the worst thing ever for everyone involved”.

And Taylor Swift has just offered another relatable perspective: “divorce pain” is an emotional process that can come with the end of any type of relationship.