Taylor Swift has a refreshing take on the “turning 31” narrative

Last week, Taylor Swift broke the internet with the announcement of her second surprise album of 2020.

evermore is the “sister album” to July’s folklore, continuing the cottagecore theme through escapist storytelling and a stripped back acoustic sound. Unsurprisingly, it’s is already a hit with fans and critics, and everybody wants to try recreating Swift’s French braid on the album cover.

What made the release of evermore even more special was that it coincided with Swift’s 31st birthday on 13 December.