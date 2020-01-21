Taylor Swift says Jameela Jamil’s “mantras” help her overcome unhealthy thoughts about her body
Jessica Rapana
In a new interview, the songstress has revealed that listening to The Good Place actor helps her when she starts to feel “less than” about herself and her body.
It turns out even Taylor Swift needs to calm down sometimes – and when she does, she turns to the soothing lyrics of Jameela Jamil.
In a new interview with Variety, the Miss Americana songstress has revealed that she still occasionally feels overwhelmed by the physical expectations placed on women, celebrities like herself, in particular.
To overcome this, Swift says she looks to the army of body positive heroines, such as I Weigh’s Jamil, to keep things in perspective.
Swift says, “I love people like Jameela Jamil, because the way she speaks about body image, it’s almost like she speaks in a hook.”
Swift continues: “Women are held to such a ridiculous standard of beauty, and we’re seeing so much on social media that makes us feel we are less than, or we’re not what we should be, that you kind of need a mantra to repeat in your head when you start to have unhealthy thoughts.
“I swear the way Jameela speaks is like lyrics – it gets stuck in my head and it calms me down.”
This isn’t the first time Swift has praised Jamil’s stance on body image, however.
Last year in an interview with Apple radio station Beats 1, Swift credited Jamil for helping to break down the “internalised misogyny” around how society viewed women’s bodies.
“We have amazing women out there like Jameela Jamil,” she said at the time.
“I’m not trying to spread body positivity. I’m trying to spread body neutrality where I can sit here and not think about what my body is looking like. We’ve made incredible progress. We’ve made incredible strides.”
During her recent interview with Variety, Swift also reveals more important matters worthy of her attention, namely: her mother’s health. Swift reveals publicly for the first time, doctors have recently found a brain tumour during Andrea Swift’s most recent treatment.
For this reason, Swift says, she is planning just four stadium dates in America and a few festivals in Europe, following the release of Lover, rather than her usual nine months on the road.
Swift says: “I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen.We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on”.
Image: Getty