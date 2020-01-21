It turns out even Taylor Swift needs to calm down sometimes – and when she does, she turns to the soothing lyrics of Jameela Jamil.

In a new interview with Variety, the Miss Americana songstress has revealed that she still occasionally feels overwhelmed by the physical expectations placed on women, celebrities like herself, in particular.

To overcome this, Swift says she looks to the army of body positive heroines, such as I Weigh’s Jamil, to keep things in perspective.

Swift says, “I love people like Jameela Jamil, because the way she speaks about body image, it’s almost like she speaks in a hook.”