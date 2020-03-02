First, some context: Perry did say she and Swift don’t have a “very close relationship” in a recent interview with Stellar (the duo have understandably “busy” schedules, but stay in contact through “text” messages).

However, this throwaway line did not sum up the mood of the interview. At all.

Speaking about her appearance in Swift’s music video with the Australian publication, Perry said: “It was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.

“We wanted to be an example of unity. [Because] forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

Perry went on to praise Swift for being extremely candid and honest in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, saying: “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world – that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”