This drove much of her subsequent choices and pursuit of validation, including disordered eating and becoming obsessed with furthering her career, Swift says.

“It was all fuelled by not feeling like I belonged there. I’m only here because I work hard and I’m nice to people. That work ethic, like thank God I had that work ethic. Like, I can’t change what’s going to happen to me, but I can control what I write.”

However in Miss Americana, we witness the slow dismantling of this belief system.

The first stone to fall was when when she won her second Grammy for Album of the Year for 1989, a point when “my life had never been better,” says Swift. And yet, she felt unfulfilled.

“You get to the mountaintop and you look around and you’re like, ‘Oh God, what now?’ I didn’t have a partner that I’d climbed it with that I could high-five. I didn’t have anyone I could talk to who could relate to…. I had my mom, but I just wondered, Shouldn’t I have someone that I could call right now?”