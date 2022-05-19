Swift began her speech by telling the crowd to be discerning in the things they choose to focus their energy on.

“Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once,” she explained.

“Part of growing up, and moving into new chapters of your life, is about catch and release. What I mean by that, is knowing what things to keep, and what things to release. You can’t carry all things: all grudges, all updates on your ex, all enviable promotions your school bully got at the hedge fund his uncle started.

“Decide what is yours to hold, and let the rest go. Oftentimes, the good things in your life are lighter anyway, so there’s more room for them. One toxic relationship can outweigh so many wonderful, simple joys. You get to pick what your life has time and room for, so be discerning.”