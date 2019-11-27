Taylor Swift is performing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final, and you need to calm down
- Jessica Rapana
The Grammy award-winning singer will appear on the 2019 finale to perform a song from her new album Lover.
We already know Taylor Swift loves London.
The singer’s affinity for British soil is well-documented in her new song, London Boy, an ode to the actor Joe Alwyn, who she has been in a relationship with for the last three years.
He is her London boy, and there are many things she loves about spending time with her lover in the capital. You can find her in the pub watching rugby or in Shoreditch in the afternoon.
Maybe this is why the Grammy award-winning singer is spending more and more time here. For starters, she is performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in London next month.
And, this just in: the singer will also be performing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final next month, the BBC has confirmed. Who knows, maybe she’s been watching it while she’s here.
With the 17th series hurtling towards a close, the singer will join a star-studded line up and perform a track from her chart-topping album, Lover, at the live final on 14 December.
The show will also include a look back at the best moments from the current season and the final group dance of 2019; as well as three performances from each of the three finalist couples, including one show dance, a series favourite and the judges’ choice, overseen by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.
As Strictly fans well know, the final performances will be critiqued by Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. However, the final decision lies solely with viewers.
Her 14 December performance marks the end of a big couple of months for Swift, who broke the American Music Awards record, previously held by Michael Jackson, for the most gongs ever after collecting six trophies, bringing her tally to 29, on Sunday night.
Swift was also named the American Music Awards artist of the decade. During her acceptance speech, she said it “celebrates a decade of hard work” and “of art and of fun and memories”, adding: “all that matters to me is the memories that I’ve had with you guys, with you, the fans, over the years. We’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together and may it continue.”
Watch the performance on Strictly on 14 December at 7.05pm on BBC One.
