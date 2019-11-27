We already know Taylor Swift loves London.

The singer’s affinity for British soil is well-documented in her new song, London Boy, an ode to the actor Joe Alwyn, who she has been in a relationship with for the last three years.

He is her London boy, and there are many things she loves about spending time with her lover in the capital. You can find her in the pub watching rugby or in Shoreditch in the afternoon.

Maybe this is why the Grammy award-winning singer is spending more and more time here. For starters, she is performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in London next month.

And, this just in: the singer will also be performing on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final next month, the BBC has confirmed. Who knows, maybe she’s been watching it while she’s here.