First things first, a caveat: motherhood is great, and we’re in full support of those women who choose to start families of their own. This article is not aimed at those who have done so, nor is it intended to undermine their life choices in any way shape or form (unless they’ve been giving shit to child-free women, that is).

There are so many reasons why a woman may not have children. Let’s say it once more, for those in the back: there are SO MANY REASONS why a woman may not have children. Maybe she doesn’t want them, or can’t have them, or hasn’t found the right person to have them with. Or maybe she’s decided to put her career first. She might be grieving a miscarriage, or having relationship problems, or unable to finance an extra mouth. She could be under a lot of stress. The timing might not be right. She may have read that the best way to help the environment is not to have children. She may love their lifestyle too much to share it with someone else. She may suffer actual panic attacks at the very thought of having children.

The list goes on and on, forever and ever. And each reason is as valid as the last, because a woman’s reproductive choices are absolutely her own.