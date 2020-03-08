Taylor Swift consulted a movement coach to help her nail her performance in The Man

Let’s just call 2020 the year of Taylor Swift and be done with it.

We may only be three months into the year, but Swift is absolutely killing it. In January, her Netflix documentary Miss Americana (directed by the incredible Lana Wilson) was widely praised for its intimate and honest look at the singer’s life. And at the end of last month, her music video for The Man was also celebrated for its incredible takedown of everyday sexism.

But all of that success hasn’t come without some serious hard work – as we see in the new behind the scenes video for the aforementioned music video, where we see Swift putting in the hours to transform into the intensely unlikeable ‘man’ character.