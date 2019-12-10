We all know the world of politics is hopelessly entrenched in male privilege and outdated conventions.

Forty years after Britain elected her first female prime minister, the system is still struggling to adapt to both women and, arguably, anyone who hasn’t come from a background of elite education (the past three Prime Ministers all studied at Oxford University and two also went to Eton).

Without a more diverse selection of candidates making it into parliament, the House of Commons and the policies it shapes stand little chance of actually representing the wide range of voices in 21st Century Britain.

Slowly but surely, change is on its way, though: spearheaded by people such as Tele Lawal, the youngest and first black female councillor to serve in the borough of Havering, Essex.

Lawal, 23, is currently running to be Labour MP for Hornchurch and Upminster in Thursday’s General Election – and has just made a powerful stand over her choice of campaign photo on Twitter.