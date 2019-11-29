People

Thanksgiving 2019: how your favourite celebrities are celebrating

Hannah-Rose Yee
From Jennifer Aniston’s A-list celebrations to Reese Witherspoon’s truly relatable Instagram post, here are all the ways celebrities are giving thanks this year.      

After scouring the internet, looking at all the pictures of Thanksgiving feasts hosted by Hollywood’s biggest stars, we have just one question… How can we get invited to Reese Witherspoon’s party next year?

The actor and lifestyle guru, courtesy of her fashion brand Draper James, which also sells cute homewares and merchandise, is an excellent host, if her Thanksgiving Instagram is anything to go by. Witherspoon shared a picture of herself standing over her impeccably laid table – just look at the state of those place settings! – while she shared what she was thankful for in 2019. 

“Gratitude is when someone else cooks while you open the wine,” she captioned the picture. “Happy Thanksgiving, folks! Thankful for this fun, supportive, meme-loving community”.

Witherspoon is thankful for memes, good food and a lovely fresh bottle of pinot grigio and, honestly? We can relate. If you ever needed more proof that the Oscar-winner and star of The Morning Show would make the ideal best friend, this is it. 

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: why are we shaming the star for spending Thanksgiving with her friends?

Elsewhere across the US, celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, the Obamas and Oprah celebrated the holidays in style. Here are some of the best Instagrams from the day…

  • Jennifer Aniston

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

  • The Obamas

  • Oprah

  • The Beckhams

  • Sarah Jessica Parker

  • Kristin Davis

  • Jenna Dewan

  • Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

  • Ryan Reynolds

  • Diane Kruger

Images: Getty

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Posted by
Posted by
Posted by
Posted by
Stylist Team
Stylist Daily