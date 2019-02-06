An ode to Princess Margaret, the ultimate royal rebel

It isn’t a myth that Margaret was the “rebel” of the royal family, a reputation which kicked off when, at the age of 23, she insisted on being able to marry a divorced member of the Royal Household some 15 years her elder, Group Captain Peter Townsend.

Not only was marrying a divorcee Not A Thing for royals – the Royal Marriages Act 1772 required the monarch’s permission to do it – but Princess Margaret had witnessed the consequences of daring to do so first-hand. Her uncle, King Edward VIII, had only just given up the throne to marry divorced socialite, Wallis Simpson, ostracising him from the family and unexpectedly shoving Margaret’s father, George VI, into the position instead. So it wasn’t shocking that newspapers reported that Princess Margaret’s marriage would “fly in the face of royal and Christian tradition” and both church and parliament refused to approve it.

It did fly in the face of royal tradition. Modern society, however? Not so much.

Post-war Britain was beginning to get bored of self-discipline and social rules. While the system didn’t back Princess Margaret’s marriage, the public actually did; TV interviews and newspaper polls at the time revealed that British people felt she shouldn’t be held back from marrying the man she loved. Many began to ask questions about marriage’s role in modern society. Which meant that, instead of being seen as a sabotage of tradition, Margaret and Peter’s story became one of young love up against old systems. It was the church, not the couple, who came under fire for its inflexibility around divorce. Margaret had changed the conversation.