If you’re the kind of person who finds it difficult to open up when something is worrying you, you’ll know that it can be stressful and isolating keeping everything bottled up. While there are ways and means to become more comfortable sharing your feelings, there’s no denying that talking about what’s on our mind can improve both the relationships with those closest to us and our own mental health.

What can be especially tricky, though, is communicating when issues in our personal lives are impacting how we perform at work. Whether dealing with sickness, grief, heartbreak or stress, it’s completely normal that we’ll have days when holding it together simply isn’t an option. What is important, though, is being honest about what’s going on in our lives, so those around us have a chance to offer their understanding and support.