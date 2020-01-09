Totah was known for playing the role of Michael Patel in Champions alongside Mandy Kaling, and acted in a number of Disney shows including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Magic Camp prior to coming out. On coming out as transgender in August 2018, she spoke about how grateful she felt for the roles she had played in the past, but that she felt that she let herself “be shoved into a box”. She then went on to say that she could “only imagine” how fun it would be to play parts that truly reflect who she is.

Now she gets to head up an iconic show as a character who is loved and feared by her peers, and most importantly is respected for who she is. This marks a huge moment in the movement towards equal representation for transgender people.

Trans representation in TV and film has massively improved in recent years, with Pose, Orange Is The New Black and Eastenders all featuring transgender actors playing complex lead roles. But positive, affirmative stories about trans people are still very thin on the ground in popular media. Stories where transgender characters’ storylines are explored beyond their gender identity are rarer still.