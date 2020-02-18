These words are particularly poignant as Roberts has opened up before about how she was bullied while growing up for having “pale skin”.

Speaking to Stylist, she said: “I used to be hugely insecure about being pale… I always felt that people found women more attractive if they were tanned and there are some parts where I’m so pale, I’m blue and see-through.”

This led the singer to become an anti-bullying campaigner, and she was one of the activists who fought to change the laws around minors and tanning beds. Since campaigning in 2010, the Sunbeds (Regulation) Bill – which prevents under 18s from using sunbeds – has been passed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Roberts has also previously talked about how bullying comments about her led to depression and rehab.