Chanukah is here, which marks yet another Jewish festival changed almost unrecognisably by Covid-19 restrictions.

Chanukah (which is the traditional spelling, even though Hanukkah is more widely used) has fallen victim to the same virus restrictions as Tu Bishvat, Purim, Pesach, Shavuot, Tisha B’Av, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Shemini Atzeret, Simchat Torah, and Sukkot. While each of these festivals celebrate a different thing, they all have one thing in common: gathering to pray, sing, and socialise – remembering our rich culture and history.

But this year, like other festivals, Chanukah looks completely different. There are many things that define what it means to be Jewish – but social distancing is not part of the Jewish lexicon. But here we are – largely confined to our homes, besieged by an invisible enemy.