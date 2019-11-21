Bel Powley on #MeToo, The Morning Show and working with her idols

The show addresses the murkier areas within #MeToo really well. Have you had any of those conversations with your friends since?

Yeah! There are so many things to talk about. Even in terms of Yanko and Claire’s relationship. Like, how do relationships that look a bit odd, or exist in the workplace, function post-#MeToo? It’s thrown up a lot of questions about how we interact with each other. It will be an ongoing conversation, I think, because it’s such a seismic shift in gender politics – for the better.

Yeah, Claire insists that she still has agency and control despite the power dynamics in the situation, with him being her boss. Did you share her view on that?

I definitely agree with her, thinking on it. That’s why #MeToo is so complicated, isn’t it? Because Mitch has been taken down so Yanko feels like, ‘Am I going to be taken down too?’ But Claire thinks, ‘Why should our happy, consensual relationship be affected by something that Mitch did? I don’t want you to feel like you’re taking advantage of me. I feel independent and strong and I don’t feel like we’re doing anything wrong.’ That gets more and more intense. HR might get involved! I’m warning you. And she, like a lot of women, feels backed into the corner.