The Profumo Affair Revisited

To understand the significance of the events which led up to the resignation in June 1963 is to appreciate the cultural and political change it had on Britain. The country was gripped by the story because Britain was also gripped by a social revolution. The Sixties were swinging. The ruling classes were not. But now, for the first time, people had in their tabloid newspapers a view through the bedroom window of the establishment. The old order was giving way to a new, more liberal society – a process in which the hungry press was a very willing participant.

Previously, editors had been largely respectful of the ruling elite. Now they were happy to uncover their misdemeanours. For the first time newspaper readers were given a tantalising glimpse of the double lives led by those they had hitherto respected. Never before had mistresses and ministers been written about in the same story.

THE MORAL CODE

Half a century later, sex can still bring down a politician. Affairs do still end political careers. Governments have been forced from office – not just because of policy and politics – but because of the moral code of the ministers within it. The case of the former Energy Secretary Chris Huhne is perhaps the most recent example of how an affair can be spectacularly damaging.

But in this case it was not the affair itself which ended his career – he’d admitted to that many months earlier – it was an act of revenge. When Vicky Pryce first told newspapers in 2011 that her adulterous husband had forced her to take his speeding points in 2003, many of us in the Westminster reporting circuit predicted that Huhne’s past was about to catch up with him.

Few of us, however, thought it would end the way it did – with both husband and wife being sent to jail in March for perverting the course of justice. In between Profumo and Huhne, there are many tales of politicians and sex. Some stories explode onto the front pages of a Sunday newspaper. In others, the accused decides to issue a mea culpa before it’s announced for them.

How you approach a story of an affair depends on the allegations and the way in which they are made. Public admission of guilt: report it. Allegations in the press: tread more carefully. It’s also the moment to apply the “public interest test”. Claims that a Cabinet minister perverted the course of justice instantly pass that test. Claims that a footballer cheated on his girlfriend do not.

SETTING A PRECEDENT