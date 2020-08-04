The Talk: Rochelle Humes recalls scrubbing her skin as a child because of racism
The Talk is a new TV show that explores the racism children face while growing up in the UK.
Exploring the conversations parents have to help their children face racism, Channel 4’s The Talk is a one-off TV show that asks celebrities to share their own experiences.
Airing tonight (Tuesday 4 August), it features guests such as Emeli Sandé, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Tinie Tempah and Rochelle Humes, who reflect on the racism they faced while growing up.
Ahead of its broadcast, Humes – This Morning presenter and former member of The Saturdays – has shared a short trailer.
In the trailer, Humes recalls the time her “legs were red” because she tried to “scrub” her skin off when she was a child.
“My legs were red because I’d tried to scrub my skin off.” Humes says. “And I’m not upset for me, I’m just upset because I think, ‘My little girl is the same age.’ I just don’t know how I would handle that.”
Although it is upsetting to listen to, Humes has explained the importance of having these conversations about racism.
“Opening up about racism and my challenges was overwhelming as it reminded me that we still live in a world where racism is normalised and accepted,” she wrote in a caption for the video.
“I don’t want my children growing up in a world where they think that their heritage and skin colour could be judged negatively. That’s why I was so emotional, not for me, but for every child or person who has been made to feel like they were not enough because of their skin colour.
“So I allowed myself to open up and be vulnerable about this topic publicly to help support others through shared experience and also educate people on the lasting impact racism and discrimination can have on people.”
Describing why the programme was commissioned back in July, a Channel 4 statement read: “Parents have to explain that, because of the colour of their skin, some people think they are less worthy of respect.
“Children are taught what to expect and how to react; advice based on experiences suffered by family, friends and neighbours.”
We will definitely be tuning in to listen and learn more.
You can watch The Talk on Tuesday 4 August on Channel 4 at 10pm.
