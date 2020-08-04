Although it is upsetting to listen to, Humes has explained the importance of having these conversations about racism.

“Opening up about racism and my challenges was overwhelming as it reminded me that we still live in a world where racism is normalised and accepted,” she wrote in a caption for the video.

“I don’t want my children growing up in a world where they think that their heritage and skin colour could be judged negatively. That’s why I was so emotional, not for me, but for every child or person who has been made to feel like they were not enough because of their skin colour.

“So I allowed myself to open up and be vulnerable about this topic publicly to help support others through shared experience and also educate people on the lasting impact racism and discrimination can have on people.”