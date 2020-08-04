People

The Talk: Rochelle Humes recalls scrubbing her skin as a child because of racism

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Rochelle Humes

The Talk is a new TV show that explores the racism children face while growing up in the UK.

Exploring the conversations parents have to help their children face racism, Channel 4’s The Talk is a one-off TV show that asks celebrities to share their own experiences. 

Airing tonight (Tuesday 4 August), it features guests such as Emeli Sandé, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Tinie Tempah and Rochelle Humes, who reflect on the racism they faced while growing up.

Ahead of its broadcast, Humes – This Morning presenter and former member of The Saturdays – has shared a short trailer. 

You may also like

Tiffany Haddish just explained why racism makes her scared to have children

In the trailer, Humes recalls the time her “legs were red” because she tried to “scrub” her skin off when she was a child.

“My legs were red because I’d tried to scrub my skin off.” Humes says. “And I’m not upset for me, I’m just upset because I think, ‘My little girl is the same age.’ I just don’t know how I would handle that.”

Although it is upsetting to listen to, Humes has explained the importance of having these conversations about racism.

“Opening up about racism and my challenges was overwhelming as it reminded me that we still live in a world where racism is normalised and accepted,” she wrote in a caption for the video.

“I don’t want my children growing up in a world where they think that their heritage and skin colour could be judged negatively. That’s why I was so emotional, not for me, but for every child or person who has been made to feel like they were not enough because of their skin colour.

“So I allowed myself to open up and be vulnerable about this topic publicly to help support others through shared experience and also educate people on the lasting impact racism and discrimination can have on people.”

You may also like

Anthony: BBC drama about racist murder of Anthony Walker makes for vital viewing

Describing why the programme was commissioned back in July, a Channel 4 statement read: “Parents have to explain that, because of the colour of their skin, some people think they are less worthy of respect.

“Children are taught what to expect and how to react; advice based on experiences suffered by family, friends and neighbours.”

We will definitely be tuning in to listen and learn more. 

You can watch The Talk on Tuesday 4 August on Channel 4 at 10pm.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Rochelle Humes brilliantly explains why she’d rather be respected than liked

This Morning’s Rochelle Humes has given us some serious food for thought…

Posted by
Chloe Gray
Published
Beauty

Rochelle Humes on ditching straighteners and embracing her curls

"My daughter told me that she wanted straight hair like a Disney princess and it broke my heart"

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Beauty

The exact product used to achieve Rochelle Humes’ trendy orange eyeliner

The presenter wore a bold orange eye - and it looked incredible.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published