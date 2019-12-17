For Chalotra – a British-Indian actor cast in a role many of The Witcher’s conservative fans see as a solely white character – that scrutiny came in the form of social media criticism. But still, she explains, she refused to let the negative comments impact her.

“It’s very overwhelming,” she says of the size of The Witcher’s fan base. “Of course, there are so many opinions flying around – and with that comes negative and positive comments – but I only take the positive away, and there is so much positivity out there. If you focus on that, it’s an exciting time.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks when the casting came out. I’m in control of my social media, I can shut it off when I want to and when it gets to in my head, and I can interact with the fans when I want to, too.”

She continues: “I can only do my job and do the best I can as an actor. I only want to believe that the best person for the role will only ever be chosen, and I do know that is what has happened with our show. It’s a fantasy genre, so those brackets are opened – anyone can play these roles. A fantasy is a world where anyone fits in.”