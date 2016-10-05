“Why aren’t black women’s stories worthy?”: Stylist meets playwright Theresa Ikoko

Theresa Ikoko is nervous. Her new play has just opened in London, and she’s feeling exposed.

“It’s been a really stressful process,” she tells me, sipping a peppermint tea in a bar in Soho. “I just feel responsible for so many things: for how people see the girls onstage, for the production, for the awards that it won, for living up to the expectations of people who have been so generous in considering it worthy…”

If Ikoko is feeling pressure to live up to the hype, it’s only because said hype has been so forthcoming. Girls, her second play (her first, Normal, debuted in 2014) might have only just transferred to London from a run in Birmingham, but it’s already scooping up awards and accolades for its frank, funny portrayal of three young women kidnapped by Islamic extremists.