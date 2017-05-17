Everything you need to know about Three Girls and the real Sara Rowbotham

BBC One’s Three Girls is a powerful and important three-part drama, based on the 2012 Rochdale child sexual abuse scandal.

The drama follows three girls – Amber (Ria Zmitrowicz), Ruby (Liv Hill), and Holly (Molly Windsor) – who have been dragged into a cycle of sexual violence by a group of older Asian men.

They are groomed, they are abused, and they are raped. And, when Holly lashes out, she is arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a glass counter and stealing two cans of fizzy pop from a takeaway. The police treat her as a suspect, yawning throughout the interview, and bullying her into confessing her guilt: their contemptuous attitude towards the vulnerable working-class teen is palpable.

And it’s a stark reminder that the children at the centre of the “biggest child protection scandal in UK history” were let down by the authorities on countless occasions: neither social services, the police, nor the council were willing to listen to the girls. Indeed, an official report in 2015 later revealed that the council had a bullying, sexist culture of covering up information and silencing whistle-blowers, and was “not fit for purpose”.