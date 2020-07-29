Tiffany Haddish may be famous for making people laugh, but she’s also not afraid to tackle incredibly painful subjects, too.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s online talk show What’s In Your Glass, Haddish spoke openly about how, as she grows older, people are “always asking” when she’s going to have children – and explained how the racism she and others around her have experienced is influencing that decision.

“I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies,” Haddish said. “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’”