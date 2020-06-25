Tiffany Haddish says she “lost a little bit of my soul” after being raped by police cadet

Warning: this article contains details of a sexual assault case which some readers may find triggering.

Tiffany Haddish is a very talented actor and comedian. Indeed, as anyone who’s seen one of her popular comedy films – think Girls Trip, Like A Boss, and Uncle Drew – will no doubt attest, she 100% knows how to make her audience laugh.

However, in a raw new interview, Haddish has set aside her comedic armour and bared her vulnerable side in order to address her past interactions with police. And, more importantly, how these interactions continue to affect her to this very day.