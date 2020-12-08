Tina Turner just shared her tried-and-tested tip for dealing with comparison culture

Tina Turner has lived one hell of a life.

The singer’s recording career has spanned an incredible 60 years, with her iconic hits including The Best, River Deep Mountain High and Proud Mary (apologies if that list just made you start power singing).

But behind her global success, there is also a difficult story of surviving abuse, losing her son to suicide, a cancer diagnosis and living with depression.

Turner has now collated all the life lessons she’s learned over the years in a new book Happiness Becomes You, and there is one we’ve really taken note of.