Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their coronavirus test results with typical warmth and humour

Yesterday afternoon (11 March), the World Health Organisation confirmed the coronavirus is now a pandemic (a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time).

While it’s understandable that these developments might cause some anxiety, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that calling the outbreak a pandemic does not mean the organisation is changing its advice about what countries should do.

However, he did also advise governments to take “urgent and aggressive action” to contain the virus. “Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled,” he added. Denmark later declared it is the second country, after Italy, to go on lockdown.