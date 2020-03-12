Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their coronavirus test results with typical warmth and humour
Hollie Richardson
Tom Hanks shared the news that he and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus.
Yesterday afternoon (11 March), the World Health Organisation confirmed the coronavirus is now a pandemic (a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time).
While it’s understandable that these developments might cause some anxiety, WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that calling the outbreak a pandemic does not mean the organisation is changing its advice about what countries should do.
However, he did also advise governments to take “urgent and aggressive action” to contain the virus. “Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled,” he added. Denmark later declared it is the second country, after Italy, to go on lockdown.
Stylist has reported on the truth behind coronavirus headlines, the reality of what it’s like to self-isolate, the psychology of panic buying and the best tips for working from home. We also shared these brilliant tweets, which you should share to combat fake coronavirus stories.
The latest news is that actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced that they tested positive for coronavirus.
Hanks wrote in an Instagram post: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
He continued: “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
“Take care of yourselves!
“Hanx!”
Although this is sad news for Hanks and Wilson, they have set a perfect example of what to do if you don’t feel well: get tested, follow the medical advice, stay positive and take it a day at a time.
Hanks also added a touch of on-brand humour to the post by sharing it with a photograph of a medical glove in the bin. Hanks fans will know that the actor often shares photos of lost items that are usually seen in a couple: a single shoe, a single glove, a single sock.
We wish Hanks and Wilson a speedy recovery. In the meantime, these are the NHS guidelines on how to stop the spreading of coronavirus, and the symptoms to look out for.
NHS guidelines on containing coronavirus
- Always wash your hands when you get home or into work.
- Use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze.
- Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards.
- Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.
NHS coronavirus symptoms to look out for
If you experience a cough, a high temperatureand/or shortness of breath, the NHS advises that you:
- stay at home and avoid close contact with other people
- do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital
- use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do next
You can find all the information you need on the NHS website.
