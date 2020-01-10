Tom Hanks is the nicest man in Hollywood, and these tweets confirm it

It is a truth nearly universally acknowledged that Tom Hanks is the nicest man in Hollywood.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, for instance, the actor, who was given the honorary Cecil B DeMille award, made sure that women filmmakers were spotlighted at the ceremony – despite none being nominated this year.

There are more stories like this. Plenty of them, in fact. There are the countless tales of real-life good deeds by the Oscar-winning actor – such as the time he photobombed a couple’s wedding or turned his Twitter into a lost and found.