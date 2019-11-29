Tom Hanks is reading out “nice tweets” about random acts of kindness and it’s so pure

Name something more heartwarming than Tom Hanks – arguably, the nicest guy in Hollywood – reading out tweets about real-life good deeds and acts of kindness.

We’ll wait.

If you follow Hanks on Twitter, you’ll know he’s no stranger to good deeds: regularly doing things like photobombing weddings and finding personal items of great significance that have been lost in parks and reuniting them with their owners. He’s one of the good guys.

So, while “mean tweets” – celebrities reading out, and responding to, awful tweets about them – has become something of a cultural sensation; when Twitter Movies flipped this on its head with “nice tweets” for Thanksgiving, there was really no one else for the job.