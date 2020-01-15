Now, following the news that no women are nominated for the Best Director Oscar, Hanks has shown his support for female directors once more.

In an interview that was recorded before the nominations were revealed, Hanks called out the lack of recognition given to women in the industry. The acting legend – who is nominated for Best Actor for his lead role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – basically predicted how female directors would be ignored.

Speaking to the BBC, Hanks said: “I’m in a movie that was directed by Marielle Heller. Our movie would not have existed without Marielle Heller’s iron clad vision, no small amount of: ‘no you’re not going to do it [that way], you’re going to do it this way’. And a determination and a perseverance in order to get it done. Is that going to be enough? Is there enough credit that goes along with that? Or does there have to be some other metric that will judge whether our movie is any good or whether Marielle did a good job or what have you.”

Watch the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood