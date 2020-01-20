Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s idea of a date night deserves its own romantic comedy

Tom Hanks first developed a crush on Rita Wilson in the 70s.

He was 16 and watching The Brady Bunch at a friend’s house when he saw Wilson appear as cheerleader Pat Conway. He thought: ‘That girl’s cute’.

More than a decade later, the pair met in person on the set of Bosom Buddies, which starred Hanks, when Wilson made a guest appearance.

While they stayed just friends, the couple officially debuted their relationship at the premiere of Three Amigos in 1986 and were married two years later.

Now, after three decades of marriage, a Nora Ephron rom-com, two children, beating cancer and helming multiple creative projects together, the celebrity power couple appear to be very much in love.