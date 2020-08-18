Rape Crisis charity call decision to let accused Tory MP return to work “extremely disappointing”

A rape and sexual abuse charity has criticised the decision to allow a Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape to retain his position, after his bail was extended to November.

Rape Crisis England & Wales, which works to support victims of rape and sexual abuse and raise awareness of all forms of sexual violence, called the decision “extremely disappointing and concerning” in a new statement.

The Conservative MP, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was placed under investigation on 1 August after a Parliamentary researcher accused him of rape, sexual assault and assault. He has now been re-bailed until November, when he will have to return to see the police for further questioning.