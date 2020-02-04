Tracy Brabin MP is incredibly bored of all those complaints about her shoulder
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Trolls have branded the politician a “slag”, a “tart” and a “slapper”.
All Tracy Brabin MP wanted to do was challenge the government over their treatment of British journalists. Instead, she found herself slut-shamed on Twitter.
Earlier this week, the prime minister’s chief Europe adviser David Frost organised a Brexit press briefing where only selected publications were invited. When political correspondents who were not on the list attempted to enter Number 10, however, they were ordered to leave. And so, in protest at the treatment of colleagues from rival organisations, all the journalists present chose to walk out.
Addressing the incident in the House of Commons today, shadow culture secretary Brabin (as reported by The Yorkshire Post) said: “The ability of the lobby to have access to briefings without favour is a longstanding tradition and one that is vital to the health of a functioning democracy.”
She went on to question who decided which journalists could attend the briefing, adding: “What was the selection criteria and if that decision was made by a special adviser, are they in violation of the code of conduct of special advisers and the civil service code?
“The government’s behaviour in these matters threatens the civil service’s core values of impartiality and objectivity. It also brings into question the integrity of future government-media briefings and the conduct of its special advisers and damages a free and vibrant press.”
Rather than listen to what Brabin had to say about press freedom, though, some social media trolls decided to focus all of their attention on her outfit.
“Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?” questioned one Twitter user, illustrating their ‘point’ with a screenshot of Brabin wearing a black outfit in which one shoulder was uncovered (oh! The scandal!).
The comment prompted a spew of hateful remarks about Brabin. Unfazed by the response, though, the politician took to Twitter to respond to her critics.
“Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this,” she wrote, underlining the fact that she’s very busy with more important things. Like, I don’t know, her fight to protect freedom of the press?
Going on to list off just a handful of the insults that had been hurled her way, Brabin continued: “I can confirm I’m not….a slag, hungover, a tart, about to breastfeed, a slapper, drunk, just been banged over a wheelie bin.
“Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder?”
Well, quite.
Of course, this is not the first time that a woman has sparked ire over her wardrobe choices – and we doubt Brabin will be the last.
In 2017, Amanda Holden’s dress on Britain’s Got Talent attracted more OFCOM complaints than Good Morning Britain’s live interview with far-right political activist Tommy Robinson. That same year saw Brie Larson – aka Captain Marvel herself – infuriate viewers of The One Show when she wore a low-cut top.
Elsewhere, Serena Williams raised eyebrows when she donned a fierce Black Panther-style catsuit at the French Open. Meghan Markle was famously slammed for wearing a bra underneath her clothes. And, in 2018, Theresa May was accused of donning a red dress “inappropriate” for a woman of her age (whatever that means).
In a world in which teenagers are ordered to cover up their “distracting” collarbones at school, 12-year-old girls are banned from wearing vest tops in the height of summer, and athletes are informed that their belly buttons should never be visible whilst at the gym, we have a duty to do better. To be smarter. To think before we tweet. Because, in criticising the likes of Brabin over her fashion choices (as opposed to, say, her political leanings), we are helping to discriminate and bully our fellow females into submission. And that’s really not OK.
Plus, let’s face it: if men are really so disturbed by a woman’s bare shoulder, it says a lot more about them than it does us.
Images: Getty