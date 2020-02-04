Rather than listen to what Brabin had to say about press freedom, though, some social media trolls decided to focus all of their attention on her outfit.

“Is this really appropriate attire for parliament?” questioned one Twitter user, illustrating their ‘point’ with a screenshot of Brabin wearing a black outfit in which one shoulder was uncovered (oh! The scandal!).

The comment prompted a spew of hateful remarks about Brabin. Unfazed by the response, though, the politician took to Twitter to respond to her critics.

“Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this,” she wrote, underlining the fact that she’s very busy with more important things. Like, I don’t know, her fight to protect freedom of the press?

Going on to list off just a handful of the insults that had been hurled her way, Brabin continued: “I can confirm I’m not….a slag, hungover, a tart, about to breastfeed, a slapper, drunk, just been banged over a wheelie bin.

“Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder?”

Well, quite.