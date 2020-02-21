Vicky McClure is teaming up with Jed Mercurio for a new ITV project, and it sounds bloody brilliant.

Vicky McClure made her name – and won a Bafta in 2011 – for her role as Lol in the peerless This Is England. Roles in Broadchurch and The Replacement followed, but it’s as Line of Duty’s Kate Fleming that it seems the talented actor has well and truly found her groove. Not to mention, of course, won fans all over the country. Now, in news that will excite LOD fans everywhere, it’s been announced that she’s rejoining forces with Jed Mercurio for a brand-new crime drama for TV: Trigger Point.

“I’m so grateful to be working with Jed again,” McClure said of the project, after tweeting that “it’s shaping up to be a busy and exciting year”. “I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington, and I can’t wait to get started.”

You may also like Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure talks social media dangers and the healing power of music

Excited? Us too. With that in mind, here’s everything we know about ITV’s Trigger Point so far. What is Trigger Point about? Counter terrorism policing and the terrifying work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad. Can we get just a little more detail than that, please? Oh, go on then. Trigger Point will focus on the Bomb Disposal Squad. Known as “Expo”, officers risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger. To quote ITV’s chilling tagline, “death is always just a heartbeat away”.

Who does Vicky McClure play in Trigger Point? Well, it sounds like McClure has a brilliant character to sink her acting chops into with Lana Washington. An experienced (albeit reckless and out of control) bomb disposal operative, the show will see Lana pushed to breaking point when a series of improvised explosive devices are used to threaten the capital during a “terrorist summer campaign”. Placed under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can’t help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. If she’s wrong, then it seems her paranoia has finally got the best of her. But, if she’s correct, how does she prove it? And, most importantly, how will she go about discovering the bomber’s real identity?

You may also like We quizzed Vicky McClure on the Line of Duty acronyms, and the results were brilliant

Who wrote Trigger Point?

Daniel Brierley may have several short films to his name, including Checkpoint and Graceland, but this is his debut television drama commission. We have good feelings about the screenwriter, though, especially as Mercurio has chosen to mentor him and Trigger Point. “I’m thrilled to be working with Jed, HTM and ITV to bring Trigger Point to the screen,” Brierley said. “I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave EXPO officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.” What has Jed Mercurio said about Trigger Point? It’s early days, so not a lot at present. However, he has issued a statement which reads: “Everyone at HTM Television is honoured Vicky McClure will star in Trigger Point, Daniel Brierley’s breathless thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. “We’re immensely grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for giving this opportunity to a brand-new writer.”

Who else is set to join the cast of Trigger Point? We have no idea, at the moment. Further casting won’t be announced until later this year. When and where can we watch Trigger Point? Hold your horses, they haven’t even started filming yet! McClure and the rest of the cast are due to begin working on the project later in the year, with a predicted release date of 2021. And, naturally, it will air on ITV.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!