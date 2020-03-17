Trump just called coronavirus the ‘Chinese virus’ and this needs to stop

There are currently 184,078 cases of coronavirus in the world, spanning China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, France, Spain, the UK and the US. Some 4,500 of those infected are in the US, where the pandemic is becoming more serious by the day. Only one state has no confirmed coronavirus cases, and several parts of America are currently operating under a state of emergency.

And yet, when discussing the Covid-19 crisis in a recent briefing, President Donald Trump referred to it as the “Chinese virus”.