More than four months after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May, his legacy continues to shape the way people speak about racism all over the world, including here in the UK.

In this country, there’s long been a tendency among white people to shrug off these kinds of horrific events as symbolic of America’s ongoing issues – to react with “shock” and “horror” that Black people like Floyd are dying at the hands of white police officers, but to explain away that discomfort because “it’s not happening here”.

And while, of course, the US has its own unique history of anti-black racism (and to suggest differently is to eradicate years of suffering), if the global anti-racism movement triggered by Floyd’s death has shown anything, it’s that racism and police brutality are not problems unique to one country or region.