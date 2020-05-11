Deborah Feldman’s real-life experiences inspired this drama and Esty specifically, how was it when you met her?

I found the book so inspiring, and it’s such a big responsibility to do a role like this; to give justice to someone’s life. I didn’t meet Deborah until the second week of shooting – it was really important that I didn’t imitate someone. We went for brunch, it was Amit [Rahav, who plays her husband Yanky Shapiro] the producer and I. We were very excited about meeting her, but I was kind of shy in the beginning; I was out of words. I already had my shaved hair and she was a bit shocked that I shaved it. She’s not that far from my age - I have best friends that are her age - and she’s been through so much. I have a lot of respect for her. She came to set a few times and to Israel. And then we talked non-stop. We developed a friendship and respect. And she really loves the show, which I’m so happy and relieved about.

Did Deborah reveal anything about her life during that time?