The US women’s soccer team are currently locked in a legal battle with the sport’s governing body demanding that they receive equal pay to the men’s team.

Some of the female players earn just 38% of what the men receive in payment, according to the lawsuit, despite competing in more games and bringing in more revenue for the organisation than their male counterparts. Not to mention emerging from the 2019 Women’s World Cup as champions. For those playing along at home, the male team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.