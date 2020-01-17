To suggest that breaking up with someone in your late 20s, or early 30s, is a “nightmare” is problematic for several reasons.

First of all, this is to assume that the only metric of relationship success is marriage and staying together ‘til death do us part’.

In other words, this is to assume that the many, many Coachellas together, the swoon-worthy Instagrams, the couple dressing and iced coffee runs, and the illegally carving their names into a rock in Arizonas National Park and being fined $1,000 on Valentine’s Day were all a waste of time because they didn’t last “forever”.

But, why? Plenty of things in life that are worth doing don’t exist in perpetuity. Sunrises. Sex. A good book. That first glass of wine at 5pm on a Friday. Sleeping in. Holidays. A cup of coffee.

Does love need to be eternal to be worth our time? I don’t think so.